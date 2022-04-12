ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickey County, ND

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LEWIS AND EASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Campbell; Corson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highest accumulations over Fallon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a quarter mile for a significant period of time. Drifting snow will create poor road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Recent rainfall and snow melt have led to an increase in water levels for the Paint River at Crystal Falls. Water levels are expected to rise through early Thursday evening, then begin slowly falling Thursday night. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon to a crest of 7.2 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 06/01/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds AN AREA OF SNOW MOVING THROUGH THE NORTHERN SNAKE RIVER PLAIN At 850 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Northwest Inl to 7 miles east of Atomic City to 14 miles south of Southwest Inl. Movement was east at 45 mph. Travelers out tonight in the northern Snake River plain can expect heavy but brief snow showers that can suddenly reduce visibility to near zero. This includes portions of Interstate 15, U S Routes 20 and 26. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Terreton, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Firth and Lewisville. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TETON...EASTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Dubois to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to 9 miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir to near Drummond. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Spencer, Drummond, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Small, Sheridan Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls State Park and Big Springs. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more in this area of snow. Visibility can suddenly lower to near zero when entering the area. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clackamas and south central Multnomah Counties through 900 PM PDT At 831 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Portland, or over Portland Downtown, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Portland, Milwaukie, Maywood Park, Powellhurst-Centennial, Hazelwood, Rocky Butte, Sellwood and Mt Tabor. This includes the following highways in Oregon Interstate 5 between mile markers 297 and 299. Interstate 205 between mile markers 18 and 23. Interstate 84 between mile markers 3 and 6. U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, northeastern Livingston, southern Tangipahoa and central Washington Parishes, northwestern Harrison, northern Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Poplarville to near Robert. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Hammond, Bogalusa, Picayune, Covington, Poplarville, Ponchatoula, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Livingston, Varnado, Albany, Madisonville, Folsom, Springfield, Sun, Lacombe, Enon and Crossroads. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 264 and 272. Interstate 12 between mile markers 24 and 84. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 10 and 38. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

