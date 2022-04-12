Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TETON...EASTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Dubois to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to 9 miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir to near Drummond. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Spencer, Drummond, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Small, Sheridan Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls State Park and Big Springs. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more in this area of snow. Visibility can suddenly lower to near zero when entering the area. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

