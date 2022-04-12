Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, northeastern Livingston, southern Tangipahoa and central Washington Parishes, northwestern Harrison, northern Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Poplarville to near Robert. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Hammond, Bogalusa, Picayune, Covington, Poplarville, Ponchatoula, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Livingston, Varnado, Albany, Madisonville, Folsom, Springfield, Sun, Lacombe, Enon and Crossroads. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 264 and 272. Interstate 12 between mile markers 24 and 84. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 10 and 38. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0