ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Fundraiser started to support family of 20-year-old Salem man killed near Lynn high school

By Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

"He's never going to be forgotten."

The 20-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend near Lynn English High School has been identified by authorities.

Brain Gomez of Salem was pronounced dead from apparent gun shots early Sunday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Lynn police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area behind the high school around 12:50 a.m. on April 10, and shortly after, they were notified by Salem Hospital that a young man, later identified as Gomez, had died from gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Gomez’s death prompted a gathering near where he was shot Sunday, with about a dozen of his friends lighting candles and leaving flowers in his memory, NBC10 Boston reports.

“He’s never going to be forgotten, like this is literally all for him,” Ges Mejia, a close friend of the 20-year-old, told the station.

Friends remembered Gomez as someone who would light up the room, according to NBC10 Boston.

“We found out just this morning so we’re all kind of speechless. Like it doesn’t feel real almost,” Nicole Morgan, another friend, told NBC10 Boston.

Gomez was an up and coming rapper, according to his friends. He was scheduled to travel to New York City this week to perform in front of artist and repertoire executives, the people responsible for scouting talent for labels to sign, according to a GoFundMe page organized to support his family with funeral arrangements.

“He was a really good kid, he loved like doing music, he loved his family, he loved all his friends,” Mejia told NBC10 Boston.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $9,500 had been donated to the fundraising page for Gomez’s family.

The investigation into Gomez’s death is continuing, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
County
Essex County, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Salem, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Essex County, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Essence

15-Year-Old Black Girl Strip-Searched At School Because Police Thought She Smelled Of Cannabis

A safeguarding report found that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor.”. Three Metropolitan Police officers have been investigated after the strip-search of a 15-year-old Black girl. The teen, who’s name is not being revealed, was attending school in east London when teachers called police and accused her of smelling like cannabis. She was menstruating at the time, which the two female officers who searched her knew, and was searched without another adult being present. She was forced to remove her sanitary napkin and family members have said that she was not allowed to go to the toilet to clean herself.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fundraising#New York City#Old Salem#Lynn English High School#Salem Hospital#Da#Nbc10 Boston
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man shot, killed in parked car near I-20 bridge in Mechanicsville

A man was killed Monday night after being shot multiple times inside a car parked near a southwest Atlanta interstate bridge. The victim was discovered about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Shymel Drinks.
ATLANTA, GA
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

No Bail For Man Charged With Killing Nephew At Medford Courthouse As New Details Of Relationship Emerge

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday. Xue, 44, was in tears as he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Somerville District Court, a day after prosecutors said he ran down 23-year-old Cong Wang with his car and then shot him to death outside Cambridge District Court in Medford. Xue was at the courthouse Thursday to get an extension of a restraining order against his nephew. According to court documents released Friday, Xue’s wife and nephew started a romantic relationship in...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy