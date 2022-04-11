ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia woman gets attacked inside restaurant; four suspects sought

By Dionne Johnson
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia woman was attacked and severely beaten over the weekend inside a local restaurant, police said. It happened late Friday on Admiral Doyle Drive. According...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Diners
Centre Daily

Soldier accused of raping LSU student in her dorm room, campus police say

A soldier accused of raping a Louisiana State University student in her dorm room after a night of partying has been arrested, multiple news outlets report, citing campus police. Officers arrested Desmond Saine, 22, on Thursday, March 24, at a U.S. Army Training Center in Vernon Parish, according to The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

Suspect sought in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Sunday afternoon, March 20, found a gunshot victim. They were called to the 500 block of East Main Street just before 3 p.m. to investigate. When they arrived and found a shooting victim, the officers started...
CARBONDALE, IL
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Hate crime charge for teen recorded whipping classmate

A white high-schooler has been charged with a hate crime after being caught on video throwing cotton balls at a Black student and whipping him with his belt, authorities said Wednesday. The 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, was arrested Tuesday on battery and hate crime...
HOUMA, LA
WFLA

Woman attacks restaurant worker over food service, police say

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said. The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
KATC News

UPDATE: Conditions upgraded to stable in New Iberia shooting

UPDATE: New Iberia Police tell us that the conditions of two people injured in a drive-by shooting have been upgraded from critical to stable today. A seven-month-old baby was one of two critically injured Friday in a drive-by shooting, police said. Both the adult and the baby, who is hospitalized in Baton Rouge, are now listed in stable condition, police say.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAND TV

Man gets 31 years for raping, attacking woman

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man formerly from Rantoul has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after coming into a woman's house, raping her, and attacking her, Vermilion County authorities say. Darren Monroe was sentenced for charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery after being...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy