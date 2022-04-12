ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

2nd inmate dies at Jefferson County Jail in 24 hours

By Drew Taylor
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVFH6_0f6rxDTa00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday night, a day after another one was found dead at the same jail.

Jeremy Dewayne Henderson, 29, of Center Point, was found unresponsive around 8:47 p.m. Monday. He had last been seen alive at 8 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m. at UAB Hospital.

Big name music stars slated to visit Central Alabama

Henderson had been in jail since March 3 after being arrested and charged with third-degree theft and failure to appear. He had been charged with stealing a pressure washer from Home Depot back on Oct. 1 while he was out on bond in a separate robbery case. After being released from jail Oct. 1, Henderson was charged with stealing another pressure washer from Home Depot on Nov. 16.

On Sunday night, 28-year-old Adam Jamal Isom was found dead in his cell . Prior to his death, Isom had been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing a woman and injuring her son in a shooting back in 2019.

The causes of both Henderson and Isom’s deaths have not been identified, although officials report that foul play was not suspected in Henderson’s death. In a statement released Tuesday, the JCSO reported that evidence located at each scene suggested that illegal drugs may have played a part in their deaths, but that “cannot be confirmed until toxicology reports are completed.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cases.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Isom had been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of capital murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen missing and endangered out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens’ current hair color is blue. Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Point, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
KCRG.com

Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center identified the inmate that died on Thursday as 31-year-old Malorie Hults, of Cedar Rapids. Hults had reportedly been booked into the correctional center at around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said she had been arrested and charged with assault domestic...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KNOE TV8

$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 23 court date after Craighead County deputies arrested him on suspicion of five counts of rape. Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 after an investigation by Lake City police and Craighead County deputies. Authorities said Ashley is accused of raping three children, all under the age of five.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Wiat#Uab Hospital#Central Alabama Henderson#Home Depot#Jcso
WREG

Two charged after guns, drugs found in car, rectum

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis. Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy