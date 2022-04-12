WATCH: Deputies arrest driver after 145 mph chase involving Hellcat on GA 400

An attempt to initiate a traffic stop quickly became a high-speed chase as Forsyth County Sheriff deputies pursued a driver who was swerving in and out of lanes.

Saturday morning after 4 a.m., a deputy tried to perform a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat on Georgia 400 northbound. Video shows the driver speeding off as a deputy approached the car.

Police said speeds reached 145 mph as he attempted to elude capture as he traveled toward Market Place Boulevard.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Lamont Rashid of Atlanta, headed back toward Georgia 400 before he was met with by another deputy on Georgia 400 southbound.

Stop strips were deployed and the chase came to an end near the Peachtree Parkway exit, police said.

Rashid was arrested and charged with: driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and improper turn.

He posted bond on Monday and was released.

