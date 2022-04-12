ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire crews successfully extinguish an encampment fire in Salinas

By Taryn Mitchell
 1 day ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- Fire crews responded to the report of an encampment fire during the early hours of the morning.

Authorities responded to the fire near Airport Boulevard on De La Torre Street and Roy Diaz Street behind the Days Inn Hotel at around 2:15 a.m. Crews say people staying in the hotel were forced to evacuate.

The battalion chief states no one is hurt and the fire was not an immediate threat to the community.

