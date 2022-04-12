NYPD identifies a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting
Officials have linked a set of keys to an abandoned U-Haul van found blocks from the Brooklyn shooting. Investigators say the van was rented by Frank R. James in Philadelphia.
