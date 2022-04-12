NYPD identifies a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO