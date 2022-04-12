ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD identifies a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting

By Jasmine Garsd
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago

Officials have linked a set of keys to an abandoned U-Haul van found blocks from the Brooklyn shooting. Investigators say the van was rented by Frank R. James in Philadelphia.

BROOKLYN, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Brooklyn Shooting#Subway#U Haul Van
