Max Kellerman Likes Idea of LeBron James Coaching Lakers

The dominant topic of discussion in the days before the NBA playoffs truly begin is who will replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. It'll be a lengthy process but the team wants to get somebody in place before the draft in June, so we have a rough timeline. Since these are the Lakers, they will probably shoot for the stars (as recent reports about their desire for Nick Nurse suggest) and end up with somebody like Mark Jackson.

Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Jay Williams had a call-in during their radio show on Tuesday morning named Rick from Dayton who had quite a suggestion: LeBron James should become the next coach of the Lakers, possibly a player-coach. Williams and Johnson laughed it off. But Kellerman is a fan.

Kellerman's reasoning is twofold: LeBron is a literal basketball genius, and it is hard for the Lakers to get worse than they were this past year. Both of those things are certainly true. Kellerman also wants to see LeBron have the highest level of accountability possible, which is surely the main drive here. It's one thing for the superstar to blow off the media after a tough loss. He wouldn't be able to do that if he were coaching the team, too.

It would certainly be a sight. It will never happen. But imagine if it did!