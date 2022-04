Sure, we all have our favorite foods that we simply can't get enough of. It's even safe to say that some people's lives revolve around food — cooking it, eating it, serving it, studying it, and the list goes on. But imagine loving a food so much that it literally becomes the center of your religion. No, seriously. This is the case for more than 30,000 people who are collectively infatuated with one of the most popular cured meats on the planet: bacon. You read that right. There exists a religion solely dedicated to bacon aficionados from all walks of life — and it's growing at a surprisingly high rate.

