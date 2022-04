The Chicago Cubs were not expected to take two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers in their opening series. In fact, many said the Cubs were not good enough to beat the top pitchers for Milwaukee. However, despite all the doubters and outside noise, the Cubs managed two wins in three games with a quality showing in Sunday’s loss. The Cubs enter play against the Pirates on Tuesday with a 2-1 record.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO