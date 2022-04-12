Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student
By KCTV5 Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
1 day ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School. The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in...
North Dakota police have arrested a woman who they say killed a 18-year-old college student in her apartment. Anita Knutson, a student at Minot State University, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on June 4, 2007. According to NBC News, she had been stabbed multiple times, and a bloody knife had been left behind in a sink.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A student is hospitalized after Columbus police said he was stabbed at a city high school Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the stabbing took place outside of Northland High School a little before 3 p.m. as students were being dismissed for the day. The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital […]
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomasville police arrested one man and are searching for a second after on attempted murder charges. Investigators said Marcus Wood and Sterling Grayson sprayed a car with bullets while someone was inside. It happened Friday night on 6th Alley. the victim suffered minor injuries. Grayson has...
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Foley mother is sitting in a Texas jail, charged with manslaughter, in connection to the death of her 4-year-old year daughter. According to investigators, Kianna Adams was traveling down Interstate 10 when she lost control of her SUV. All three of her children, including two-year-old Skylar and one-year-old Isaac, were ejected. Star was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to Boerne Police, they weren’t properly restrained.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they are investigating a possible kidnapping that happened Sunday morning. Investigators said Marlene French, 50, was assaulted by her boyfriend and forced into a car around 9 a.m. on Loblolly Drive. The boyfriend is identified as Dominque Thornton and he drove away with...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An Athens City School student who was on a school trip to the Nashville Zoo on Monday was left at the zoo for hours after not being able to find the school group. The HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School student reportedly approached a zoo...
SCHENECTADY (WRGB) - - - Some former and current students, parents, and community activists in Schenectady are raising concerns about the superintendent's proposal to bring in police officers to the district. Here's what's proposed:. Six officers in the district - one at each of the three middle schools and a...
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man is happy to be alive after his front door was set on fire over the weekend. The suspect 68-year-old Thelma Cage was arrested and is charged with first degree arson. Now, the alleged victim is telling his side of the story. John Williams...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus aide with Columbus City Schools has been accused of injuring a special needs student during an incident last fall. According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2021, the special needs student was acting up on the bus when the bus aide, identified as Mona L. Smith, grabbed him, […]
ELKO – Police are looking for a man who approached a 15-year-old girl Monday morning near Elko High School and asked her if she wanted to make $100. The student declined the offer and notified her father, who reported the incident to law enforcement. School Resource Officers and the...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mitigating school violence: The goal of a local police agency who is behind a newly-expanded home visit outreach program called “Prevention Before Apprehension.”. It was proposed by the Chief of Clark County School District Police Department Henry Blackeye. In a 4-3 vote, CCSD trustees...
Swedish police said Monday at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested in Malmö, Sweden's third largest city, after an incident at a high school. Police said the situation was under control, adding they had responded to 'a suspected serious crime.'. The Aftonbladet daily said...
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25.
Orbeez (credit: Getty Images)
The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury.
In a letter to parents, school officials said students involved in the challenge will face serious consequences. The students who were detained were caught in the parking lot before school doing the challenge.
Calling it “yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment and causing a strain on law enforcement,” the school urged parents to talk to their children about decision making. “The choices that students make today can significantly impact their future. Please be involved in their online presence. We need your help.”
They also remind that the challenge is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the country.
Rockwall Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said no criminal charges were filed and the school administration will handle the matter.
No students were hurt.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A man in Nebraska is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed into their vehicle driving faster than 100 mph while drunk, prosecutors say. Court documents filed Wednesday show that Zachary Paulison, 22, left Addy’s bar — where a...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement officials and prosecutors are eager to get the alleged Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter back home to face charges, but it could be at least another month. That’s because Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon is fighting extradition from Florida, where police arrested him last month. He has a...
