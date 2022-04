Meet handsome Cooper, a 4-year-old polite, sweet boy ready to live his best life. Cooper would thrive in an active family that will take him on lots of adventures and give him plenty of play time. He enjoys zooming around in the yard, sniffing all the sniffs and playing with toys. He loves going for walks and is a very gentle pup. He would make a wonderful family dog as long as little ones can respect his space. A volunteer said, “He's so polite on our walks and loves playing fetch with the stuffed toys."

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO