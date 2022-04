Occasionally I’ll be asked to sit up in the front of a chartered bus and point out landmarks associated with Bakersfield’s musical glory days. Here, on the left, is the saloon where Merle Haggard, a year out of prison, first met the two small-time record company executives who would change his life, and he theirs. There, on the right, a couple of miles later, is the impossibly tiny studio where Buck Owens recorded rockabilly records under a pseudonym so as not to brand himself a rock ’n’ roller.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO