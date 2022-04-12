Find a Chiropractor

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Correct footwear is essential to one’s diabetes toolkit. “Elevation of sugar levels in the body leads to break down of the nerve endings and the blood vessels,” says Dr. Glenn Davison, founder of Advanced Podiatry in New York City and New Jersey. This becomes especially prevalent in the feet, since they are the furthest extremity from the heart and spine. Decreased nerve endings means less feeling in the toes and feet, or a condition...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO