This might be one that we can't blame on the pandemic. Their last Cedar Rapids store, on Collins Road Northeast, closed in 2013. The last two Iowa stores, Algona and Charles City turned out the lights, blue and otherwise, for good in 2019, according to KEYC. You might not believe it but the mighty K-Mart is now down to just three stores in the U.S. after Avenel, New Jersey will close on April 16.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO