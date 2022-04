Charlie Munger first picked up a stake in Alibaba in the first quarter of 2021. The company is facing intensifying rivalry from established domestic peers such as JD.com. Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc. BABA shares have been in the doldrums ever since Chinese regulators began hounding the company following anti-establishment outbursts by its founder Jack Ma in late 2020. An astute investor who began piling into the shares of the Chinese ecommerce behemoth, taking advantage of the depressed stock price, apparently is losing patience.

