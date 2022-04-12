ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Virginia Tech leads All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team

pcpatriot.com
 1 day ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021-22 Men’s Basketball All-ACC Academic Team on Tuesday. The team is comprised of 37 student-athletes, with at least one from each of the ACC’s 15 programs. The team is highlighted by a trio of First-Team All-ACC...

pcpatriot.com


