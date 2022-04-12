ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Seven-car crash blocks roads along I-15 in Salt Lake City

By Vivian Chow
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyT2W_0f6rpZMe00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As snowfall and wet weather covered Utah last night, commuters were left to navigate slick, dangerous roads on Tuesday morning.

Local authorities and emergency crews have been hard at work attending to multiple crashes along various routes.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) responded to seven crashes on the I-15 overpass near 600 North on Tuesday morning.

Police say icy road conditions likely caused the collisions.

“Whenever snow and ice is in the forecast, it is a good reminder to slow your speed and drive safely,” says SLCPD.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS: Red Butte Garden announces 2022 summer concert series lineup
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UZij_0f6rpZMe00
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Yhjq_0f6rpZMe00
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UalBU_0f6rpZMe00
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvHoG_0f6rpZMe00
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says between midnight on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a total of 68 crashes, with a total of 75 crashes reported.

April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month” and local law enforcement has been focused on making road travel safer for drivers.

Crashes have been a main issue with Utah law enforcement lately. Increases in wrong-way crashes, distracted driving or excessive speeding has caused an uptick in statewide collisions.

ROLLOVER CRASH: Slick roads cause semi-truck rollover crash on I-80

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) recently launched a “blitz” on distracted drivers, catching many folks using their cellphones.

In 2021, Utah Highway Patrol saw over 5,300 crashes involving a distracted driver, which is more than an eight percent increase compared to 2020.

Law enforcement and traffic officials are asking the public to always drive sober, remove all distractions and slow down when weather affects driving conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

