Giant 131-Pound Blue Catfish Shatters Mississippi State Record by 30 Pounds

By Bob McNally
 1 day ago
Eugene Cronley with his new Mississippi state-record blue cat. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

A gargantuan blue catfish caught on the lower Mississippi River on April 7 has shattered the Mississippi rod-and-reel state-record for the species. Eugene Cronley of Brandon caught the fish from the depths of the Mississippi River, well north of Baton Rouge near Natchez. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced the cat’s record weight of 131 pounds was officially certified on Apr. 11.

According to the state, Cronley’s blue cat eclipses the previous rod and reel record catch of 95-pounds made by Dakota Hinson in 2009. Cronley’s cat also betters the state record blue caught by any means that weighted 101 pounds, taken by team fishermen Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.

The new record blue cat. Mississippi Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

Cronley was using a skipjack herring for catfish bait and took 40 minutes to land the fish. He employed heavy tackle, a revolving-spool reel, and a stout bank sinker to get his bait deep. In a photo posted to the MDWFP’s Facebook page, the massive catfish is pictured on the tailgate of a full-size pickup truck, covering it almost completely.

Cronley’s 131-pounder was caught from the same Mississippi River area where the previous record 95-pound and 101-pound blue cats were landed. The IGFA all-tackle blue catfish record is 143-pounds, caught from Kerr Lake on Buggs Island, Virginia, in 2011 by Richard Anderson.

Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outdoor Life

Near-Record Striped Bass Caught (and Released) in the Susquehanna River

Dan Radman and his buddy Jon Chalon were casting and trolling for striped bass last month from a small 14-foot johnboat at the mouth of the Susquehanna River when they hooked into a fish that could have challenged the Maryland state record. The anglers had driven three hours from New Canaan, Connecticut to fish for giant stripers, as they do each spring and summer.
NEW CANAAN, CT
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
Polarbear

Maryland angler smashes state record with 33-Pound Muskie

Kyle Mullenix, 32, of Hagerstown caught a 33-pound, 49-inch-long muskie while fishing along the banks of the Upper Potomac River on March 2 to break the Maryland record. The fish was officially weighed and certified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. It’s the second time the state-record mark has been topped in the last 5 years.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

