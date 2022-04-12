ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
34 lbs of marijuana seized at Nashville airport, 2 teens charged

By Laura Schweizer
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were charged early Tuesday morning after nearly 34 pounds of marijuana were seized at the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Metro police said just before midnight, they assisted airport police as a narcotics K-9 was deployed. The K-9 then reportedly alerted officers to two suitcases from Southwest Airlines flight #1890 that arrived from Los Angeles (LAX).

The suitcases were then placed onto bag belt #2, and detectives in plain clothes waited for Laterris Drake Jr., 19, and Jordan Pritchett, 18, to claim them.

Officers then checked the bags and in both, police said they found white t-shirts wet with rubbing alcohol, and several vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside weighing 17 pounds.

In total, officers said they recovered 34 pounds of marijuana from both bags.

VP Trixie Harris
1d ago

let's hope it doesn't ruin their lives ,afterall it's a weed that grows wild and half the country legalized smaller amounts,so whats the gain in ruining two youg men's lives,just so a couple can get a raise and advancement ,please go after the real criminals,like these politicians !!

