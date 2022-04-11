ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White gets married; Tyler Joseph welcomes second child

By Regional Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of rock artists went through some big life events over the weekend. Jack White not only got engaged to his longtime partner, Olivia Jean, they also got married. Immediately after he proposed to her during his concert...

