Throughout the Internet Age, we have witnessed a swift decline in the attention span of the average US consumer. What was once a mere 12-seconds in 2000, fell to 8-seconds by 2010, and most recently, it has been reported at an all-time low of 5 seconds. With each new technological advancement, our lives become more efficient and our patience further wanes, which begs the question: if we continue at this pace, will attention spans be completely non-existent by 2030?

