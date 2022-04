In a new lengthy Instagram caption, Britney Spears is discussing her trials of being a mother the first time around and also divulges her plans for her future in music. Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share some thoughts ahead of her next journey in motherhood and career. In a four-page message, the “Piece of Me” singer started the conversation by discussing how much of a “makeup junky” she is, confessing to receiving a ton of products from companies. She then went on to reflect on her past dealings of “waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad” as a performer getting her makeup done and noted her discontent with the situation: “I look back now and I’m like ‘how did I do that ???’ Honestly just the thought of being in the same building as them let alone the same room makes the hair on my arms stand up !!!”

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO