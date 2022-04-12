ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

By Simone Gibson
 1 day ago

VALDOSTA, Ga. ( WRBL ) – According to a news release, a Valdosta man who produced child pornography involving two children pleaded guilty to the crime in federal court.

On Monday, Henry Theodore Salmons, aka “Ted,” 48, from Valdosta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson.

Salmons faces 15 to 30 years in prison per count, five years to life of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

In addition, Salmons will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison. Salmons’ sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

“Forcing children to engage in sex, filming the crimes and sharing the assaults with others is an unconscionable heinous act that deserves the maximum punishment,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “For the protection of the minor victims, the horrific details will remain under the court’s seal; but, let me be clear that the criminal actions of Ted Salmons and other child sexual predators like him will not remain in the shadows but will be brought to the light of full justice.”

According to court records, Salmons confessed to enticing two minors under 10 to engage in filmed or photographed sexually explicit acts in April and July 2021.

To protect the minor victims, Salmons’ guilty plea was sealed by the court after a request from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Finding and stopping predators like Salmons, that not only victimize innocent children, but also
share those horrific images with others who delight in viewing this filth is one of our highest priorities,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Thanks to the great work done by our agents along with our state, local and federal partners we were able to remove a serious threat from our community and we will continue to pursue those who commit these evil acts.”

The case was identified as part of Project Safe Childhood, a countrywide program created to combat child exploitation and abuse.

Salmons’ case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales is prosecuting the case.

