ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, ND

Stark County issues No Travel Advisory

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIZSc_0f6reJoH00

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is advising No Travel for Stark County roadways due to the accumulating snow reducing visibility and dangerous road conditions from the continued snow.

Blizzard conditions throughout ND today

They are asking the citizens to hunker down to ride out the storm.

Deputies will be out to respond to emergencies that may arise but due to the weather condition’s response time may be drastically affected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Blizzard conditions throughout ND today

Snow and wind will continue to batter the state of North Dakota from Tuesday to Thursday. By later Tuesday morning, blizzard conditions have already been met in southern ND. The snow continues to move north today and will sit over the state for a few days. We’re still in store to see widespread totals of […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Closures remain in effect as blizzard continues in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities, along with scores of schools, government offices and interstates remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state. A blizzard warning issued by he National Weather Service remained in effect through Thursday for most of western and central North […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

How are Minot and Bismarck prepping for snow?

Patience — that’s what the Minot Public Works department asks for amid the expected snowfall. Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson says ahead of the storm, the city will not use brine but will use sand and salt to create more traction on the roads. As soon as accumulation is on the ground, the eight […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Snowstorm so far: Slippery roads, high winds, reduced visibility

The snowstorm is here, bringing with it high winds, slippery roads, reduced visibility and, for at least one community, a snow emergency declaration. Before 8:00 a.m., Interstate 94 through Bismarck and Mandan was slippery with snow and scattered areas of ice. Visibility, according to reports from drivers, was perhaps half a mile at best as […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, ND
Government
County
Stark County, ND
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Travel Advisory#No Travel For
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
OutThere Colorado

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass. At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KX News

Missing Mandan teens found by NDHP

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has located four missing teens that ran away from the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan on Friday night. According to the NDHP, the four boys, three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were reported missing around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, and the Highway Patrol asked for the public’s assistance in finding them. […]
MANDAN, ND
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
Bring Me The News

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Twenty-four hours after it began, a blizzard continues to rage in North Dakota Wednesday as all but five of the roughrider state's 53 counties are in a blizzard warning. Winds gusting 50-60 mph on top of 1-2 feet of snow have made travel virtually impossible, with more snow yet to pile up. No-travel advisories and road closures are posted in all of the blizzard-warned counties, leaving only a small area of far southeastern North Dakota open for business, so to speak.
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy