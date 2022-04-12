Stark County issues No Travel Advisory
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is advising No Travel for Stark County roadways due to the accumulating snow reducing visibility and dangerous road conditions from the continued snow.Blizzard conditions throughout ND today
They are asking the citizens to hunker down to ride out the storm.
Deputies will be out to respond to emergencies that may arise but due to the weather condition's response time may be drastically affected.
