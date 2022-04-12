ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have found an unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn matching the description and license plate number of a...

