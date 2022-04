TOLEDO — Sister Mary Jon Wagner died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, on April 5, 2022, after a brave battle with health issues over the past several months. The daughter of Allen and Elizabeth Wagner, she came to the convent in 1967 from St. Catherine Parish in Toledo, Ohio. She made her first profession as a religious in 1970 and her final profession in 1974. Sister Mary Jon was the previous Congregational Minister for the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania, Ohio from 2012 to 2021.

