ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and alerts on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Potential for a significant severe weather event

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 3 days ago

The black dashed area shows where there could be strong...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat and flash flooding potential today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong and severe storms as well as a flash flooding threat. A very strong low pressure system, which brought devastating storms through Texas on Monday, is progressing east this morning and will bring a threat for severe weather to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Storms will bring the potential for damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph, isolated, embedded tornadoes, as well as heavy rain and flooding. Large hail is possible as well, but it the lowest threat of the four. Storms will move in ahead of a cold front in a long line of storms. These will move in as early as 3 PM in Northwest Alabama and the severe threat should end in Northeast Alabama around 9 PM. At this point, you can expect the storms into the Huntsville/Madison metro somewhere around 5 PM to 6 PM.
MADISON, AL
WZZM 13

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Receiving Weather Alerts

MICHIGAN, USA — As severe weather approaches, there is typically only a short amount of time to make life-saving decisions. For your safety, it is important that you have multiple ways to stay weather aware and relieve critical weather information. There are five direct ways in which you can...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon, March 22

Severe weather is forecast for this coming Tuesday, March 22 as a strong frontal system will move into the Northeast Mississippi area. Chief meteorologist with WTVA Matt Labhaun said on his facebook page that the NOAA NWS Storm prediction center issued a rare 8 days out severe storm risk for our area on March 15.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will bring the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY. A strong low pressure system coupled with support from the jet stream will bring about a round of possibly strong thunderstorms on Wednesday. The window for severe weather to occur with isolated storms will be between 2pm and 8pm. The tornado threat will remain low while the hail and straight line wind threat will be elevated. High temperatures will be warm and in the 60s. Initially, the morning will be cloudy with light showers before turning partly sunny in the afternoon.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Wednesday with afternoon severe storm threat

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!. The roads will be our biggest inconvenience this morning, with some steady soaking showers overnight leaving slippery conditions and some pooling and ponding on our roadways. Rain will coming down through about 8 a.m., and then showers become more scattered. Parts of our North...
DETROIT, MI
KDRV

Wednesday, March 23rd Evening Weather

Mostly clear with areas of low clouds and fog tonight developing in some inland valleys and along the coast. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm inland with cooler onshore flow for the coast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, Wind, Possible Storms Make Wednesday A First Alert Weather Day

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday will be a decent day to be outside with highs in the low 60s and mainly cloudy skies. Aware: There could be a couple of light showers through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain will start to move in late overnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. This is likely going to mess up the morning commute, making roadways slick and wet. Ponding on roads also will be very likely. Flood-prone areas could be potentially at risk. (Graphic: KDKA Weather Center) The first batch of rain will take up the morning hours, then the rest of the day will...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy