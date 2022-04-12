Judges won't interfere with congressional election

COLUMBUS — Three federal court judges on Tuesday refused to block the certification of votes cast in congressional races in Ohio, allowing the May 3 primary election for which voting is already under way to continue unabated.

Congressional races remain on the ballot, despite a challenge pending before the Ohio Supreme Court and a claim in U.S. District Court that the 5-2 Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission adopted the maps without considering how district lines might dilute the minority vote.

Commission Republicans have said they did not consider racial demographics from the 2020 U.S. Census when drawing the congressional map that passed along party lines.

Three Youngstown residents have tried to convince the federal judges that the map now on the ballot is an unconstitutional gerrymander and that votes in those races should not be certified before that question is answered.

The claim specifically targets the new 6th District, which stretches about 170 miles from the Youngstown area south to Marietta. It is expected to be a reliable Republican performer.

But until the state Supreme Court rules on the latest challenges to a second court-ordered plan, the congressional map remains valid and is in use during the primary. Early voting has been under way for a week.

The federal panel ruled that the Youngstown plaintiffs could not piggyback their claim pertaining to the congressional map on to a separate case filed by individual Republicans seeking to force implementation of state legislative maps. State representative and senator races are not on the ballot because those maps remain in legal limbo.

The Youngstown plaintiffs may pursue separate action, the federal judges said. The plaintiffs had a case pending in northern Ohio but dropped it because the judge there had placed the case on hold while the state Supreme Court considered legal challenges. Meanwhile, the case in Columbus pertaining to state legislative maps was proceeding.

“The court is receptive to the [plaintiffs’] desire to be heard on the merits and to their difficulty thus far in finding a receptive ear,” the federal judges wrote. “Nonetheless, their best course at this point is to file a new federal case in the Northern District specific to congressional redistricting to move for a (temporary restraining order) as they see fit.”

The latest congressional map purports to hold 10 Republican-leaning districts and five Democratic-leaning districts. Democrats, however, contend that two of the districts assigned to them in the Toledo and Cincinnati areas barely register as blue.

Republicans currently hold 12 of Ohio’s 16 congressional districts. The state is losing one of those districts to a faster-growing state.

The federal panel consists of U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amul Thapar and U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, both from Kentucky and appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, and U.S. District Chief Judge Algenon Marbley of Columbus and appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

The panel is the same that may yet decide when a second primary will be scheduled to elect state representatives and senators given continuing uncertainty over those maps. The Supreme Court struck down the commission’s first three attempts as unconstitutionally partisan and challenges to the fourth set, a slight reworking of the third, are pending.

The federal panel has said it will wait until April 20 before deciding that issue, giving time for the Supreme Court to rule on the latest state legislative maps and the General Assembly to set a date for the second primary for those races. But state lawmakers went home until after the election without setting a date, essentially punting the issue to the federal judges.

That panel has talked about setting the second primary for Aug. 2, coinciding with special elections already scheduled for that date in some counties. But the question remains as to which state legislative maps would be used — a set that has already been declared unconstitutional or another that the redistricting commission has not adopted.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s top elections official, has urged the court to impose the fourth set of state House and Senate maps, the one slightly reworked by the commission last month despite the Supreme Court’s call that it start from scratch. He also supports an Aug. 2 date for those contests.

The cost of holding a second primary has been estimated at upward of $20 million.