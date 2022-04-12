ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Judges won't interfere with congressional election

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3eK3_0f6rUujs00

COLUMBUS — Three federal court judges on Tuesday refused to block the certification of votes cast in congressional races in Ohio, allowing the May 3 primary election for which voting is already under way to continue unabated.

Congressional races remain on the ballot, despite a challenge pending before the Ohio Supreme Court and a claim in U.S. District Court that the 5-2 Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission adopted the maps without considering how district lines might dilute the minority vote.

Commission Republicans have said they did not consider racial demographics from the 2020 U.S. Census when drawing the congressional map that passed along party lines.

Three Youngstown residents have tried to convince the federal judges that the map now on the ballot is an unconstitutional gerrymander and that votes in those races should not be certified before that question is answered.

The claim specifically targets the new 6th District, which stretches about 170 miles from the Youngstown area south to Marietta. It is expected to be a reliable Republican performer.

But until the state Supreme Court rules on the latest challenges to a second court-ordered plan, the congressional map remains valid and is in use during the primary. Early voting has been under way for a week.

The federal panel ruled that the Youngstown plaintiffs could not piggyback their claim pertaining to the congressional map on to a separate case filed by individual Republicans seeking to force implementation of state legislative maps. State representative and senator races are not on the ballot because those maps remain in legal limbo.

The Youngstown plaintiffs may pursue separate action, the federal judges said. The plaintiffs had a case pending in northern Ohio but dropped it because the judge there had placed the case on hold while the state Supreme Court considered legal challenges. Meanwhile, the case in Columbus pertaining to state legislative maps was proceeding.

“The court is receptive to the [plaintiffs’] desire to be heard on the merits and to their difficulty thus far in finding a receptive ear,” the federal judges wrote. “Nonetheless, their best course at this point is to file a new federal case in the Northern District specific to congressional redistricting to move for a (temporary restraining order) as they see fit.”

The latest congressional map purports to hold 10 Republican-leaning districts and five Democratic-leaning districts. Democrats, however, contend that two of the districts assigned to them in the Toledo and Cincinnati areas barely register as blue.

Republicans currently hold 12 of Ohio’s 16 congressional districts. The state is losing one of those districts to a faster-growing state.

The federal panel consists of U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amul Thapar and U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, both from Kentucky and appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, and U.S. District Chief Judge Algenon Marbley of Columbus and appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

The panel is the same that may yet decide when a second primary will be scheduled to elect state representatives and senators given continuing uncertainty over those maps. The Supreme Court struck down the commission’s first three attempts as unconstitutionally partisan and challenges to the fourth set, a slight reworking of the third, are pending.

The federal panel has said it will wait until April 20 before deciding that issue, giving time for the Supreme Court to rule on the latest state legislative maps and the General Assembly to set a date for the second primary for those races. But state lawmakers went home until after the election without setting a date, essentially punting the issue to the federal judges.

That panel has talked about setting the second primary for Aug. 2, coinciding with special elections already scheduled for that date in some counties. But the question remains as to which state legislative maps would be used — a set that has already been declared unconstitutional or another that the redistricting commission has not adopted.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s top elections official, has urged the court to impose the fourth set of state House and Senate maps, the one slightly reworked by the commission last month despite the Supreme Court’s call that it start from scratch. He also supports an Aug. 2 date for those contests.

The cost of holding a second primary has been estimated at upward of $20 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Columbus, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Federal Judges#Special Elections#The Ohio Supreme Court#District Court#Republicans#U S Census
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy