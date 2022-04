Atletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium closure for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City due to the discriminatory behaviour of fans during the first leg.Supporters of the Spanish side were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes as their team were beaten 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.Uefa has subsequently ordered Atletico to close a section of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium containing a minimum of 5,000 seats for this week’s return game with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders.The LaLiga club must also display a banner containing the wording ‘#NoToRacism’, in addition...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO