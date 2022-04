Industry Ventures is now managing $5 billion in assets – nearly $1 billion of it raised last year — across numerous strategies and vehicles. The firm makes both direct investments and invests in venture funds. It participates in smaller tech buyouts. It’s a limited partner in others’ buyout funds. And it has a vibrant secondaries business, so it knows when people are open to selling stakes in companies, when they aren’t, and where the market is pricing pretty much everything.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO