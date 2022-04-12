Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and predictions

The Seattle Mariners (2-2) and Chicago White Sox (2-1) clash Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners at White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: The Mariners and White Sox are meeting for the first time this season.

Seattle opened its season with a four-game split against the Minnesota Twins. The Mariners slashed a .177/.282/.292 in scoring just 10 runs against the Twins.

Chicago scored 19 runs in taking two of three road games from the Detroit Tigers in their season-opening series. Now the Pale Hose are at home where last year they played .654 ball (53-28).

Mariners at White Sox: Projected starters

Mariners RHP Matt Brash vs. White Sox RHP Vince Velasquez

Brash is a 24-year-old rookie making his Major League debut.

Pitched in 20 combined games at High-A and Double-A last season. Logged a 2.31 ERA with 142 K in 97 1/3 IP.

Repertoire includes a near-three-digit fastball and a plus slider.

Velasquez (3-9, 6.30 ERA in 2021) makes his season debut. He clocked a 1.48 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 across 94 1/3 IP last season.

Pitched in 25 games last season, 21 for the Philadelphia Phillies and four for the San Diego Padres.

Allowed 3 HR in 8 2/3 IP while posting a Boeing 7.27 ERA in spring training.

Mariners at White Sox odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Money line: Mariners +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | White Sox -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Mariners +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | White Sox -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Mariners +1.5 (-180) | White Sox -1.5 (+145)

Mariners +1.5 (-180) | White Sox -1.5 (+145) Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Mariners at White Sox prediction and picks

Prediction

Mariners 5, White Sox 4

Seattle bats own a .208 batting average on balls in play through the early going. Brash makes for some interest and Seattle’s bullpen figures as league-average. The back end of that Mariners ‘pen is in good shape heading into this series.

With no past performances to guide us on the Brash side, we may be wise to dial down the play to a partial unit, but the MARINERS (+110) are the best side in this one.

PASS.

Unders have performed quite well so far this season. Humidors being used in all 30 MLB ballparks — up from nine last season — is one possible reason. It’s a trend worth tracking.

With a pitcher’s breeze and perhaps some shadow issues in this contest, the UNDER 9.5 (-120) is a slight lean.

