New Orleans, LA

Watch: Rookie Jonathan Kuminga hammers emphatic dunk in regular-season finale vs. Pelicans

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

After throwing down a flurry of poster-worthy dunks throughout his first campaign in the NBA, Jonathan Kuminga capped the Golden State Warriors’ regular-season finale with another highlight-reel slam.

In the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft exploded through the lane for an emphatic two-handed dunk.

Along with his powerful dunk at the rim, the rookie notched 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor with five boards, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench.

Prior to the start of the postseason, Kuminga has tallied 17 or more points in three of his last four games. In the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Kuminga could be called on to provide a spark off the bench.

