Warriors' Kevon Looney becomes one of five NBA players to play all 82 regular season games in 2021-22

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the 2021-22 regular season, the Golden State Warriors have been hit with multiple injuries. Steph Curry missed 18 games, Draymond Green was sidelined for 36 and Klay Thompson was out for 50 contests.

The one-piece of consistency in the starting lineup came in the frontcourt.

With a start in the regular-season finale on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Kevon Looney became one of only five players in the NBA to play in all 82 regular-season games. Looney started 80 of 82 games. In the two games he didn’t start, he got action off the bench.

Along with Looney, the other four players to play in all 82 games were Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges, Dallas Mavericks big Dwight Powell, Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija.

During the 2018-19 regular season, Looney played in a career-high 80 games. The UCLA product has played in 60 or more games in four of his six seasons in the association.

While playing in all 82 games, Looney averaged 6.0 points on 57.1% shooting from the field with 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.1 minutes per contest. Looney recorded five double-doubles during the 2021-22 campaign.

With the Warriors set to meet the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the postseason, Steve Kerr will have to count on the consistency of Kevon Looney in the frontcourt against reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.

