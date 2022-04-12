ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Netflix Releases First Trailer

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawkins gang is back in action, and once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. Ahead of the Friday, May 7 release of Volume 1, and after more than a year of waiting, Netflix on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, teasing that "every...

popculture.com

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Blame Tyra Banks for Disney+ Move

Dancing With the Stars will no longer air on ABC, and some fans think Tyra Banks is to blame. The reality competition has been riding a wave of changes in recent years, starting with the unceremonious ousting of co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Banks replaced them as the show underwent major production and presentation tweaks, mostly due to COVID-19. All these changes have irritated a large section of DWTS viewers, and Banks takes most of the heat. Many are crediting this just-announced move to Disney+ to Banks' failings as a host.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Teases Season 4 to be a ‘Complete and Utter Chaos’

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Teases Season 4 to be a ‘Complete and Utter Chaos’. With Stranger Things being confirmed to end with its fifth season, the show is now going towards its endgame. Fans should prepare themselves because a lot of things will be happening this upcoming season. Recently, Stranger Things showrunner Noah Schnapp (Will) teased that the upcoming season is going to be a “complete and utter chaos.”
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele reunite for new Netflix movie

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele, known as comedy duo Key and Peele, are reuniting for a new film on Netflix. But even more exciting than that, it's a new animated film from Henry Sellick, who directed Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach. Deadline reports that...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
startattle.com

Bridgerton (Season 2) Netflix, trailer, release date

Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, sets out to find a suitable wife. Startattle.com – Bridgerton | Netflix. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the nature of his intentions – a true love match is not high on his priority list – and decides to do everything to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Teaser Trailer Reveals Fall Return

The epic final chapter of The Walking Dead begins. The network aired a teaser trailer during Sunday's "Acts of God" midseason finale, previewing the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead's three-part finale season. Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the survivors are in a fight to the finish with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) of the Commonwealth, who ended Season 11B by taking over Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force. Part 3 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season airs new episodes this fall on AMC and AMC+.
TV SERIES
People

Kim Kardashian on Her Relationship with Pete Davidson: 'The Last Thing That I Was Really Planning on'

Kim Kardashian said she did not expect to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West crumbled. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb on the recent episode of the Making Space podcast, which was released on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Creator Says Season 4 Fan Theories are "Startlingly" Accurate

When Stranger Things returns for its fourth season this May it will have been almost three years since the series' last batch of episodes. Even though that gap was largely to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it has resulted in a much longer delay than anyone could have planned for, and it's left fans with time to think. As fandoms are want to do, those that follow Stranger Things have been pondering the next wrinkle in the plot for some time and apparently there's a few fans out there that have figured some of it out before even seeing an episode.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Episodes Trailer Teases Rick Grimes Connection

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Acts of God" episode of TWD. Daryl is locked and loaded for Rick's return in the final episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC on Sunday revealed the first teaser trailer for the eight-episode series finale of The Walking Dead, showing Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) at war with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and the Commonwealth. With Hornsby's military occupation of Alexandria, crossbows won't cut it. The 30-second teaser reveals Daryl wielding the weapon Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) used to blow up the bridge in what was his presumed death: Rick's Colt Python revolver.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

Far Cry 6 X Stranger Things crossover showcased in new trailer

Recently released by Ubisoft, a free DLC mission for Far Cry 6 introduced a special crossover event featuring characters and lore from the show “Stranger Things” a popular horror mystery series on Netflix. In this update simply titled “The Vanishing“, players will have to explore a twisted and mutated version of Yara from Far Cry 6, which is now filled with demonic and nightmarish creatures from the Stranger Things series.
VIDEO GAMES

