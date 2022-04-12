ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

Man walks out of prison after conviction in KC killing set aside

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
LICKING, Mo. (AP) — A man whose murder conviction was overturned walked out of prison Monday after serving 18 years. Keith Carnes was released from the South Central Correctional Facility in Licking after prosecutors announced Friday they would not retry him in the 2003 shooting death of 24-year-old Larry White, a...

