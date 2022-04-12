28 Years Ago: Hole Establish Themselves as a Force on ‘Live Through This’

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's relationship with Chaney Jones. Kim Kardashian says she and her ex, Kanye West, will always be "family," and she just wants him to be "happy," whether that means he finds a future with his new girlfriend Chaney Jones or not. The SKIMS creator opened up about where things stand with Kanye after his public rants about their split (and his verbal attacks on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson), on the April 12 edition of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," she said, recalling the events after she filed to end their marriage in February 2021. "He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it'll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the 'co-parenting goals' at the end of the day." Later in the show, she spoke candidly about feeling a "little zing" when she first kissed Pete as part of a "Saturday Night Live" skit in October, and said the two started seeing each other privately before they were photographed holding hands over Halloween weekend last year. After telling the host she and Kanye still "have so much love for each other," she brushed off the rapper's rants about her parenting and Pete. "Like, I don't judge. … we're always going to be cool, and family even if it doesn't look that way," she said. "I have so much love and respect for him and who he's been in my life and what he's brought to me and our amazing kids that, you know, he's given me, and he's changed my life." Asked about Kanye's new love interest (who happens to look an awful lot like Kim), the Hulu star said, "I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest. Like, I'm just, whatever makes you happy. I don't care what it is."

