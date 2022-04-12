ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

28 Years Ago: Hole Establish Themselves as a Force on ‘Live Through This’

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On April 12, 1994, the perception of upstart rockers Hole began to change with the release of their Live Through This album. The band had earned positive reviews for Pretty on the Inside, but was mostly known up to that point because of singer Courtney Love's marriage to Kurt Cobain. But...

