Shirley A. Faulkner, 87, of Boscobel, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Boscobel Care and Rehab. She was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Jack and Estella (Huard) Ostrander. She married Lester Faulkner on Oct. 1, 1955, in Prairie du Chien. He preceded her...