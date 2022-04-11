ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Al Fischer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Fischer, 93, of Jacksonville, N.C. and formerly of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born on Nov. 2, 1928, to Jake and Loretta Fischer. He attended Campion High School and worked on a...

