Clippers-Timberwolves Play-In: Riding With Los Angeles’ New Duo?

At least one Los Angeles team will be in the play-in and spoiler alert, it’s not the Lakers. The Clippers have been a dark horse all year long with the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ACL) and Paul George for the majority of the season. Leonard has still yet to return to play but that has not stopped George from making his return.

The Clippers opted to be aggressive at the trade deadline acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington. While Powell’ has played a mere five games with the team, it has worked out well when he’s on the floor. The former Portland forward has averaged 21.4 points while shooting 50.8% from the field and 54.2% from beyond the arc . Meanwhile, George is as reliable as it gets, averaging 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists through 31 contests this season.

The Clippers are going to rely on PG and Powell to do much of the heavy lifting on offense, especially against a Timberwolves squad that features Karl-Anthony Towns , Anthony Edwards , and D’Angelo Russell . The big three are capable of having at least one of them take over more times than not, but the lack of playoff experience is going to be the difference-maker.

Los Angeles not only has George at the helm alongside notable veterans like Powell, Reggie Jackson , and Marcus Morris to name a few, but Tyronn Lue coaching this team keeps them disciplined. Although Chris Finch is a respectable coach as well, the Timberwolves have found themselves on the outside looking in more times than not when it comes to postseason play.

There’s no question Minnesota has the players and the talent to get the job done, but when it comes down to one game, “win and in,” I’ll ride with a Clipper squad that has proven to win on the big stage in recent history.

Not all hope will be lost for the current No. 7 seeded Timberwolves as the No. 8 seed will be up for grabs and a matchup against the Spurs or Pelicans looks far too favorable.

