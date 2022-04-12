ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PointsBet Bonus Code Gives Customers $2,000 in Risk-Free Bets for Cavs-Nets Play-In Game

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

This post contains commercial content for a 21+ audience.

FortyEightMinutes.com readers can get their hands up to $2,000 in risk-free bets with PointsBet. Use the promo code when signing up.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. PointsBets’ sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with PointsBet.

Offer Details

  • Offer : Two risk-free bets up to $2,000
  • States : New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa
  • T&C apply
  • Promo code:

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

