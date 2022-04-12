Multiple people were shot at a NYC subway station

At least five people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday during morning rush hour, police said, and authorities say they are still looking for a suspect. The shooting took place at 36th Street station...
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a group of unknown individuals in a Brooklyn subway station last week -- a violent and frenzied assault that left him swollen and bruised in the middle of the afternoon, authorities say. Video of the 4 p.m. March 14 attack on the mezzanine of...
A 7-year-old was shot in New York City on Monday following a bloody weekend that saw 29 people wounded from gunfire. The girl was standing near an intersection in Brooklyn just after 3 p.m. with her 28-year-old mother when they heard gunshots, the New York Police Department told Fox News. The pair fled to their apartment for safety, the NYPD said.
NEW YORK — Law enforcement officials have identified a 62-year-old man as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that injured more than 20 people Tuesday morning. Police tied a key that was found at the scene of the crime to a U-Haul van that was rented...
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested the man they believe stalked and shot several homeless people -- killing two -- as they slept in New York City and Washington, D.C., this month. The Washington Metro Police Department said they arrested the man in the...
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
Apex, N.C. — Apex police said they've received a number of reports of being shot with a BB gun -- and that it stems from a viral TikTok challenge. Police said three people have been victimized by the dangerous trend in Apex, so far. One of the most recent...
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
DALLAS — “Multiple” people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said. “At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. “Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited.”
Investigators say 10 people were shot, but at least 23 were hurt in the chaos. Sources tell CBS2 it could have been worse, because the gun jammed with bullets still inside, and officers found a bag with an arsenal of other weapons. While the suspect unloaded 33 shots and smoke...
A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
An overnight shooting in downtown Austin during the final weekend of the SXSW festival stemmed from "a disturbance between two groups of people," and is not believed to have been a random act, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Four people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting near Neches and...
(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in the hospital after getting stabbed in the back by his 16-year-old sister Wednesday morning, according to the Syracuse Police Department. SPD says they responded to a home on Midland Avenue around 10:21 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound in his back. Police believe he […]
Surveillance cameras at a Brooklyn subway station were not working during a rush-hour attack that injured at least 28 people, with questions emerging about how the fugitive gunman escaped capture.New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed said the MTA cameras suffered “some sort of malfunction” when the shooter opened fire and escaped at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.“We are communicating with the MTA to find out was it throughout the entire station or if it was just one camera,” he told WCBS Radio.A uniformed officer, meanwhile, reportedly approached that arrived at the scene said his...
As early as July 24, 2020, Philadelphia police began noticing a pattern: They'd go to make a local arrest of a crime suspect and in the process they'd recover a gun that had officially been bought by one of a handful of people in Georgia. It went on for months,...
