Brooklyn, NY

Multiple people were shot at a NYC subway station

By Jasmine Garsd
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 1 day ago
At least five people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday during morning rush hour, police said, and authorities say they are still looking for a suspect. The shooting took place at 36th Street station...

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Attacked in NYC Subway in Broad Daylight

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a group of unknown individuals in a Brooklyn subway station last week -- a violent and frenzied assault that left him swollen and bruised in the middle of the afternoon, authorities say. Video of the 4 p.m. March 14 attack on the mezzanine of...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

'Multiple' people shot, one killed in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — “Multiple” people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said. “At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. “Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited.”
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Henry County Daily Herald

4 people were shot in Austin's entertainment district

An overnight shooting in downtown Austin during the final weekend of the SXSW festival stemmed from "a disturbance between two groups of people," and is not believed to have been a random act, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Four people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting near Neches and...
AUSTIN, TX
WETM 18 News

Syracuse man stabbed by his teen sister

(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in the hospital after getting stabbed in the back by his 16-year-old sister Wednesday morning, according to the Syracuse Police Department.  SPD says they responded to a home on Midland Avenue around 10:21 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound in his back. Police believe he […]
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

Cameras ‘down’, trains left to run: How Brooklyn subway gunman escaped NYPD

Surveillance cameras at a Brooklyn subway station were not working during a rush-hour attack that injured at least 28 people, with questions emerging about how the fugitive gunman escaped capture.New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed said the MTA cameras suffered “some sort of malfunction” when the shooter opened fire and escaped at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.“We are communicating with the MTA to find out was it throughout the entire station or if it was just one camera,” he told WCBS Radio.A uniformed officer, meanwhile, reportedly approached that arrived at the scene said his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

