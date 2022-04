Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has been an ardent supporter of the National Theatre, but now she has an official role to go along with her passion for the arts. Rufus Norris, the director of the National Theatre, announced on Friday that Camilla is taking over as patron of the National Theatre, a role once held by Meghan Markle. It marks the first time one of Meghan's patronages has been given to another member of the royal family.

