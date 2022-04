SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hillcrest’s most delicious event returns with over 35 neighborhood restaurants that will make your taste buds go wild. The annual Taste of Hillcrest will take place on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. Participants will take a self-guided culinary tour to sample some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes lining the streets of Hillcrest.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO