ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Giants will meet with Kayvon Thibodeaux on Thursday

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265TFi_0f6qrD7X00

The New York Giants will finally conduct a top-30 visit with Oregon State edge rusher and top 2022 NFL draft prospect, Kayvon Thibodeaux, on Thursday.

The visit was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Kayvon Thibodeaux continues his top-five draft tour ahead of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.

The Oregon product is slated to visit with the Detroit Lions (No. 2 overall pick) on Tuesday, then he meets with the New York Giants (No. 5 pick) on Thursday and New York Jets (No. 4 pick) on Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the plans.

Thibodeaux is a consensus top-5 pick and some believe he could still go No. 1 overall. However, there are others who have expressed questions and concerns about Thibodeaux’s commitment to the game of football, although he’s outright dismissed those.

“The most ridiculous thing I’ve heard is that I’m not the best player in this draft,” Thibodeaux told reporters. “I really don’t listen to anything else, but that to me, that’s outrageous.

“With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do.”

As it relates to the Giants, who have a glaring need along the edge, they have carefully watched Thibodeaux this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen was even among a large contingent who attended the Oregon pro day.

New York’s primary need comes at right tackle, but edge is a close second. If Thibodeaux is still on the board at No. 5, things could get interesting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA 7-footer makes his debut as pro wrestler

Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, The Big Show … Satnam Singh?. Singh, the one-time draft pick of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, debuted as a pro wrestler this week for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). The 7-foot-2 Singh had a grand entrance during the latest episode of “Dynamite” and knocked the stuffing out of Samoa Joe. Take a look.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Network#American Football#The New York Giants#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Kyle Hamilton is the best -- and most unique -- player in the 2022 draft class

No safety has been selected with the first overall pick in any pro football draft. The closest any team has come to doing it was when the Cleveland Browns took UCLA’s Eric Turner with the second overall pick in the 1991 draft. Turner had a nice career, with 30 interceptions, two Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro nod over nine seasons, but he’s not the first name that comes to mind when it comes to the best safeties we’ve ever seen.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy