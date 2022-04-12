Report: Giants will meet with Kayvon Thibodeaux on Thursday

The New York Giants will finally conduct a top-30 visit with Oregon State edge rusher and top 2022 NFL draft prospect, Kayvon Thibodeaux, on Thursday.

The visit was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Kayvon Thibodeaux continues his top-five draft tour ahead of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft later this month. The Oregon product is slated to visit with the Detroit Lions (No. 2 overall pick) on Tuesday, then he meets with the New York Giants (No. 5 pick) on Thursday and New York Jets (No. 4 pick) on Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the plans.

Thibodeaux is a consensus top-5 pick and some believe he could still go No. 1 overall. However, there are others who have expressed questions and concerns about Thibodeaux’s commitment to the game of football, although he’s outright dismissed those.

“The most ridiculous thing I’ve heard is that I’m not the best player in this draft,” Thibodeaux told reporters. “I really don’t listen to anything else, but that to me, that’s outrageous.

“With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do.”

As it relates to the Giants, who have a glaring need along the edge, they have carefully watched Thibodeaux this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen was even among a large contingent who attended the Oregon pro day.

New York’s primary need comes at right tackle, but edge is a close second. If Thibodeaux is still on the board at No. 5, things could get interesting.