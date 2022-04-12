How spatial audio holds the key to inclusive immersion

Whether it's NFT ad campaigns, offering customers cryptocurrency rewards at the register, or incorporating artificial intelligence in nutrition apps, the food industry is rapidly evolving to leave room for all sorts of innovative technology. In recent times, large food corporations have realized the valuable impact new mediums can have in attracting different audiences. However, this doesn't mean the nostalgia of the past has to be left behind. Jones Soda is known for featuring black-and-white photos submitted by its customers on its bottle labels, according to a press release from the company. Last year, it started to experiment with its classic interactive packaging with the release of multiple limited runs of Augmented Reality (AR) labels. The labels enabled people to activate their soda bottles into short videos in the brand's app.

