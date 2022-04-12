ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How spatial audio holds the key to inclusive immersion

Cover picture for the articleWith communal experiences, sharing the same information is paramount. Reece Webb speaks with Tim Devine to discover how spatial audio can be used to revolutionise the sports experience. When it comes to sharing human experiences, there are unfortunately still barriers for some in the form of impairments or disabilities...

Owning Digital Assets in Decentraland: Is Metaverse the future?

Decentraland is a decentralized 3D virtual platform that consists of 90,601 parcels of land. It is one of the first Metaverses available for the public to join, gathering the attention not only from tech enthusiasts but also gaining popularity in gaming and fashion communities. Last week, the biggest trade last week was worth $354,315.0 (149,500 $MANA at the time). The buyer purchased a bundle of 19 parcels, and it seems that he has plans to build a shopping mall there. The biggest question remains - what criteria should it pass as a good choice?
How Jones Soda's New Augmented Reality Labels Work

Whether it's NFT ad campaigns, offering customers cryptocurrency rewards at the register, or incorporating artificial intelligence in nutrition apps, the food industry is rapidly evolving to leave room for all sorts of innovative technology. In recent times, large food corporations have realized the valuable impact new mediums can have in attracting different audiences. However, this doesn't mean the nostalgia of the past has to be left behind. Jones Soda is known for featuring black-and-white photos submitted by its customers on its bottle labels, according to a press release from the company. Last year, it started to experiment with its classic interactive packaging with the release of multiple limited runs of Augmented Reality (AR) labels. The labels enabled people to activate their soda bottles into short videos in the brand's app.
FOOD & DRINKS
How to Get Bluetooth Audio in Your Old Car

Problem: You want to listen to music and answer calls from your phone while you’re driving, but your old car doesn’t have Bluetooth. Also, you don’t have an AUX or USB cord to link the two. What do you do?. Answer: Get a Bluetooth receiver. It’s inexpensive...
MUSIC
Sonos Buys Dutch Speaker Startup Mayht for $100 Million

Sonos, known for its wireless multi-room speakers, announced Monday (April 11) that it acquired the company Mayht for $100 million. The Dutch startup specializes in crafting small speakers that can summon the jaw-rattling power of much larger ones. Mayht’s ability to produce compact audio equipment that’s still loud enough to...
BUSINESS
How To Choose a Spatial Biology Platform for Your Lab

The research community’s enthusiasm about spatial biology tools is reminiscent of the excitement we saw with the advent of microarrays, next-generation sequencing, or single-cell analysis platforms. And for good reason: the discoveries enabled by spatial biology promise to be even more revolutionary for our understanding of biological systems as those brought about by major technological predecessors.
SCIENCE
How to prepare for job interviews in the metaverse

While this immersive digital world may still be in its infancy in both development and understanding, it’s clear companies with footprints of every size have already turned an eye to how it could potentially impact employee engagement, retention, and attraction. The pandemic era has undoubtedly accelerated our adoption of virtual recruiting, with the simplicity, efficiency, and safety of tools such as Zoom or Slack largely replacing in-person interviews. So, it’s natural to assume the metaverse will simply be the evolution of our virtual methods to find, gauge, and onboard talent.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
How to add audio to Google Slides

You're going to want to listen closely for this part. Presentations can become bland when missing certain elements. Visually stimulating elements such as GIFs and colorful backgrounds are inherently valuable to slideshow presentations. However, what if you want to appeal to an audience’s auditory sense? Let’s go over how to add audio to Google Slides.
SOFTWARE
The Matrix VS Metaverse: Looking at Through the Prism of Cinema

After Mark Zuckerberg introduced his concept of digital reality, people started comparing it to the iconic world of The Matrix. I want to understand why the possibilities of the trilogy remain only in the movies. The modern world is creating its own, a new "Matrix" The question then arises: what does the meta-universe represent in its early stages of development? What does the Matrix warn us about? The real meta world is in its infancy, and VR and AR are foundational components of a true meta world.
MOVIES
Monoprice’s latest ANC headphones feature spatial audio

Monoprice is adding another set of wireless noise-canceling headphones to its arsenal, but this time, it’s leveraging Swedish audio company Dirac to give thes cans a bit of extra firepower. The $130 Monolith M1000ANC use Dirac’s Virtuo technology to give listeners the ability to upscale their audio into a virtualized spatial presentation that mimics real speakers. You can buy them starting March 17.
ELECTRONICS
Meet the Latina Who Created an App to Help Ensure Fair Pay For Content Creators

Christen Nino De Guzman has worked for social media giants like Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok, liaising with content creators since 2015. Her career in tech and social media has offered her some keen insights into the challenges content creators face when it comes to pay, particularly Latinx content creators and other content creators of color. As a creator herself, the 31-year-old from Los Angeles was recently able to quit her job to focus on her new app Clara, which is designed to help content creators address pay disparities and access the information they need to get fair pay from the brands they choose to work with.
CELL PHONES
BlueOcean raises $30M for its AI-based brand intelligence platform

The medium is the message more than ever these days, and brands are faced with a challenge — but also opportunity — to capture what consumers think about them and their products if they can harness and better understand those messages, via whichever medium is being used to deliver them. Today, a company called BlueOcean that has built an artificial intelligence-powered platform that it says can produce those insights is announcing $30 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue expanding its technology on the heels of rapid growth.
BUSINESS
This modular power tool system is user-centered to adapt to changing needs

Atlas is a user-centered power tool system meant to adapt to changing needs through a modular design. As technology advances, the expectations of consumers become more demanding. Technology has made instant gratification the standard, turning many of us onto modular designs that are meant to adapt to our changing needs.
ELECTRONICS
The Evolution of the Web: Web3.0 vs Web2.0 vs Web1.0

Web3.0 is an internet that is decentralized and democratized, with a focus on privacy, security and user-centricity. The structure of the internet has gone through many iterations: Web 2.0, Web2.0 and Web1.0. Web3 will be about connecting people and data to power new applications and opportunities for everyone on earth- from governments to NGOs to multinational corporations to startups. It means being able to interact with one another without having to go through intermediary, like an intermediary, or Google or Facebook intermediary.
INTERNET
Insights from orangutans into the evolution of tool use

Gaining the ability to make stone tools was a useful development for early human ancestors in the hominin branch of the evolutionary tree. Could studying orangutans provide clues to how this behaviour arose?. Michael Haslam was formerly with the Primate Archaeology project, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK, and is now...
WILDLIFE

