Gambling

'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

By Mark Baldwin
Golf Digest
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he...

Comments / 65

Cathy Pollock
1d ago

Great story. So glad your still alive. Know the story personally , keep up the good work. ♡

kim Ss
1d ago

Willy, keep your head up & believe U can overcome! Rehab & detox are difficult & I hope u have your support people around U. NEVER! Give up. There's this book I would give my SA patients & my son...Life's Healing Choices: Freedom from "Your Hurts, Hang ups & Habits" by John Baker. It has scripture in it. Some ppl feel it is an easier battle to overcome with a little help from good friends & God. Nothing lost if U believe & God is not true; everything to lose if U don't believe & Christianity is true. Hope to anyone who struggles! NEVER give up hope!

Ricardo J
4h ago

I wish him all the luck in the world but as a recovering drug addict and alcoholic there is no room for having a few beers or a little weed every now and then to take the edge off once in a while. Sooner or later that won’t be enough.

