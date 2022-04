The metaverse is the new buzz in the NFT industry among art lovers and creators alike. Besides characters, the metaverse also made its mark on record labels in 2021. Yes, as unusual as it might sound, this is a unique project that has already earned thousands of supporters, and the number is only increasing every day. Andrew Rosener is the co-founder and creator behind the first metaverse record label in partnership with Grammy award winning music producer, Timbaland. Being a pioneer in the digital assets business, Rosener leverages his 25 years of experience in the industry to come up with this unique project with his partners.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO