ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo County, AL

Explosion Near Pipeline In Marengo County

By dcdc
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marengo County Sherriff's Office is respondinjg to multiple calls about an explosion near the TransCo pipeline...

1051theblock.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Natural gas pipeline explosion in Livingston Co.

After sitting vacant for more than 35-years, plans are now coming together to restore Saginaw’s Potter Street Station into a transportation hub for the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services. |. New details about a Bay County warehouse fire, Crime Stoppers is looking for a double homicide suspect in...
SAGINAW, MI
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

One hospitalized after garage explosion in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is being treated for burns after a garage explosion on the 200 block of Ord Street in Salisbury. The victim had to be flown to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh due to sustained injuries. The call came in around 9:44 a.m. and Meyersdale Fire and Police crews responded. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Myrtlewood, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
County
Marengo County, AL
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado

A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Outsider.com

More Than 60,000 Texans Without Power as Tornadoes, Storm System Batter Southern US

Severe weather on its way through the southern United States spawned tornadoes and left thousands of Texans without power. The powerful storm wreaked havoc in Texas and in Oklahoma, leaving a path of destruction. Along with tornadoes, the storm also brought heavy rains, high winds, hail and lightning strikes to the area. Texas and Oklahoma officials are still in the process of sorting out just how much damage there is. Damage includes the destruction of several residential and commercial dwellings and the storm’s financial impact.
TEXAS STATE
Kearney Hub

Villager near China plane crash recalls explosion

A local villager living near the crash site of the China Eastern passenger jet recalls the sound of an explosion and strong odor in the moments after its crash. "There is no use to be afraid. I didn't know what it was, just heard an explosion and then guessed it was a plane crash," said Shi, who only gave his last name. Three days after the crash, rescuers continued their search to try to find the second black box from the aircraft that crashed with 132 people on board. Local villagers were also being enlisted to help deliver food and supplies, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The Boeing 737-800 was cruising at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it suddenly nose-dived into a remote mountainous area on Monday, setting off a fire in the surrounding forest that could be seen in NASA satellite images.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Car slams into Texas gas pipeline causing massive explosion

A car struck a natural gas pipeline near an Exxon gas station in Texas, leading to an explosion and massive fire early Wednesday morning. The pipeline erupted in flames around 1 a.m., according to Mansfield Fire Department. Nearby residents were evacuated and one person was transported to Parkland Hospital after suffering from serious burn injuries, according to reports by NBCDFW.
TEXAS STATE
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy