With several of Nike’s NBA 75th Anniversary footwear and apparel still yet to see release, the proverbial shot clock is ticking down to zero because the season has less than two dozen regular season games before the Playoffs begin. With sneaker release date delays being the norm during the current era of supply chain disorder, we’d be satisfied if any of the planned footwear drops during this summer’s offseason. One such release we’re looking forward to is this new colorway of the Nike SB Ishod.

APPAREL ・ 28 DAYS AGO